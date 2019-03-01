Rafa Matos is coming off a year that every driver dreams of, as he dominated the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 class, capturing the class title with two races remaining on the schedule. The Brazilian transplant to Florida is looking for another title in 2019 and can’t think of a better place to kick-off his title defense than Sebring International Raceway.
“I think Sebring is one of the tracks I love the most,” Matos said. “I have done a lot of laps there, I have done the 12 Hours of Sebring a few times. It’s a local track for me, I’m only a few hours away in Boca Raton. It’s a good place for me and I enjoy it very much.”
Sebring is known to be notoriously tough on both the drivers and the cars, which adds to the allure of the track for a professional like Matos.
“Sebring’s definitely one of the most demanding tracks, not only for the driver, but for the equipment,” Matos said. “We qualify on one set of tires and also have to race on them. By the end of the race if you didn’t conserve the tire and do the right things with tire pressure and camber settings, you’re going to suffer lack of grip. It’s a tough place, but that makes it exciting.”
Matos joined the Trans Am Series last year, racing for friend Doug Peterson, who is no slouch behind the wheel himself, and Matos said racing against Peterson, who is entered in this weekend’s race in the No. 87 3Dimensional.com Ford Mustang, is always a good time.
“It is a lot of fun,” Matos said. “It’s pretty amazing what he can do in the car and to push so hard, he’s almost 70 years old. A lot of times I see the data and he’s braking deeper than I am and it’s pretty impressive.”
There are plenty of talented drivers in the TA2 class, but Matos believes he and his team can be even better in 2019.
“When you have a good team behind you, with good sponsors, good engineers, good mechanics, I just have to finalize the job,” he said. “I feel this year we’re going to be even better. We’re acclimated more and everybody is more familiar with the dynamics of the weekend, how things work and we learned from our mistakes last year.
“We have fun and that’s very important also. I think we are the team everybody wants to beat and I’m very comfortable with that.”
Matos said the TA2 cars are physically demanding to drive and 75 minutes at Sebring pushing as hard as you possibly can every lap will take its toll on you.
“The TA2 cars are the real deal; they’re very hard to drive, but they’re very fun to drive,” he said. “They reward the driver who can muscle them around and do the proper downshifts. It’s a very raw feeling to be driving a TA2 car. It’s very much about technique and instinct.”
Matos said people can relate to the Trans Am cars — with the vast majority being Mustangs, Camaros and Corvettes — the muscle cars people love, and he believes Trans Am is doing a great job of promoting that aspect of the series. Along with Trans Am’s association with Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, he said it provides a great weekend for car enthusiasts of all ages and racing fans in general.
“It’s just a very nice environment,” he said. “The events are going to get stronger and stronger all the way around.”
While Matos gets all of the accolades, he’ll be the first to tell you that racing is a team sport and he couldn’t do what he does without a lot of help from plenty of other people.
“I have to thank my sponsor 3-Dimensional Services Group and Doug Peterson for stepping up and allowing us to be competitive and doing right by the team,” Matos said. “Coleman Motorsports, every single member of the team, the mechanics and the engineers, our team manager Shane is a very dedicated individual, Howe Enterprises and Prefix engines, who make my engines.”
