SEBRING — Rafa Matos enjoyed sweet revenge in Trans Am presented by Pirelli competition at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday, leading flag-to-flag to win the 25-lap season-opening event in 2019 TA2 powered by AEM competition.
One year after losing the TA2 race at Sebring to Marc Miller in the closing minutes, Matos kept the field in his rear-view mirror to win in the No. 88 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet Camaro after being chased all the way by Miller’s No. 40 Prefix/Stevens-Miller Racing Dodge Challenger. Miller finished second, with Scott Lagasse coming home in third ahead of two-time Sebring Trans Am winner Doug Peterson, as Tony Buffomante finished fifth in the No. 12 Mike Cope Racing Mustang
“Today was a redemption race, definitely,” said Matos, the defending TA2 champion. “I was determined I was not going to lose the race this year. I knew that Marc (Miller) was saving his tires, he was being smart like he did last year. I did everything I could did in the middle of the race to save my car in case I needed it at the end. And when I needed to push the 3Dimensional car, it responded perfectly. It was a great day for everyone on our team. It’s been an amazing time.”
Debuting a new No. 40 machine, numbered to celebrate the 40th anniversary for sponsor partner Prefix, Miller was hoping to replicate his last lap pass for the victory from 2018 but was still pleased to bring home a podium to start the season.
Lagasse ran fifth in the early laps but worked his way up to third by lap 10 in the No. 92 SLR/Fields Tacing/M1 Racecars Camaro.
In the final race of the day, a late-race restart proved to be no problem for Lawrence Loshak, who drove to a flag-to-flag victory in the opening race of the 2019 Trans Am presented by Pirelli championship at Sebring International Raceway on Sunday.
Defending champion Ernie Francis Jr. pressured Loshak for the opening six laps before pitting with a coolant line issue, costing him 12 laps.
A late caution set the stage for a charge from Chris Dyson in his No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang, but Loshak prevailed in the five-lap shootout and won his third career TA class race event by 3.047 seconds. Completing the podium was R.J. Lopez, driving the No. 06 TinaBazucaCraftAle Corvette.
The second of two full-course cautions proved to be the key for Lee Saunders, who scored a come-from-behind victory in the SGT class driving the No. 84 V10PWR Racing Dodge Viper. Pole winner Mark Boden lost his advantage to Saunders at the start, but managed to work the No. 46 Beverage Flavors International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to the lead by lap 18 — shortly before the caution gave Saunders another opportunity.
Jeff Courtney took a GT victory in the No. 88 Matrix/RecStuff.com/Kendra Maserati GT4 over Steven Davison in the No. 22 Davinci Plastic Surgery Aston Martin Vantage.
