SEBRING — Gary and Martha Matthews are both committed to use their God-given gifts for His glory and lead everyone they serve in worship. They will bring their ministry to Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.
Gary holds music degrees in organ, music education, and sacred music as well as earning a doctorate degree in worship studies. Ordained, Gary has a heart for shepherding God's people and does that through his music and worship leading. He is the pastor of Worship and the Arts at Christ Memorial Church in Holland, Michigan.
Martha holds a master's in performance on the flute and is a sought-after handbell clinician. She is presently the director of the Kalamazoo Ringers, the oldest continual community handbell ensemble in the United States.
Together, their concerts include a diversity of music using the piano and organ, trumpet, voices, flute, and handbells. The diversity also is demonstrated in the genres of music styles used from classical to all types of sacred music, all leading people to worshiping God.
Together the Matthews have five grown children and live in Holland, Michigan.
Maranatha Baptist Church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd., Sebring. For information, call 863-382-4301.
