LAKE PLACID – Lake Placid’s Raeley Matthews’ hard work and determination has paid off. Matthews signed to play volleyball at Florida Southern College on Friday.
Matthews helped the Green Dragons win a district championship and qualify for the state playoffs this season. She was selected to play in the prestigious Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) All-Star game.
Matthews, who had an impressive 438 kills, 272 digs and 102 aces for the Green Dragons during her senior year, is looking forward to playing for the Division II Moccasins.
“I am very excited that I get to get out of high school and move on to a bigger area,” said Matthews. “I am not as nervous as I thought I would be. I am more excited than anything. I am looking forward to playing with a new group of girls. I hope to be close with them and for them to be like another family.”
Florida Southern, which is located in Lakeland, was the first offer that Matthews received but she had seven colleges that had an eye on her.
“I decided to go with Florida Southern because when I visited the campus they let me stay with the girls in the dorm and I ate dinner with them and it was like I was already a part of the team,” said Matthews. “I felt really welcome. My mom went to Florida Southern on a softball scholarship so it is pretty awesome to have the opportunity to play for the same school she did.”
Matthews honed her volleyball skills by playing travel ball for 12 years.
“It was difficult to have money for the flights, gas and food,” added Matthews. “I know my parents have done a lot for me to be able to do all that. I am extremely grateful. They have supported me and paid for everything. They do everything for me.”
Matthews is ready to begin the next chapter of her life.
“I have left for summer camps before but nothing has been this long,” said Matthews. “I am ready to go though. I am ready to get out of this small town. I know they do a lot of working out so I have to step it up in that area.”
Matthews played a key role in Lake Placid’s success on the court.
“It is always awesome when you get to sign an athlete to play somewhere where they really want to go,” said Lake Placid Volleyball Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I am super proud of Raeley. She has worked hard for this and by no part is it my doing. I am just proud to see her continue to grow. I am glad we were able to help her along the way and give her a place that she can go on and experience things that she didn’t at her other high school. She was with us when we won districts and went to regionals with us.”
Bauder is glad that Matthews isn’t going far away to college so she will have the opportunity to go watch her play.
“We look forward to watching her play and grow in the game,” said Bauder. “The transition from high school to college is hard. She will have to stay on top of her school work while working hard on volleyball. They are going to be looking for someone who is working hard and there is going to be someone that is just as good as her that is willing to take her spot so she is going to have to fight for her position. They are looking for her to work hard, have that work ethic and she is going to have to bring it. I hope to work with her on time management before she leaves. The transition will be tough but if she focuses and continues doing what she does she should be fine.”
Coach Bauder has a special bond with her players.
“I will always be here for her,” added Bauder. “I am here if she needs advice or any help. She is a smart player. She reads the ball well and that is hard to coach. I haven’t seen a player like her come through here in a long time and it is fun to watch her play. She is going to be hard to replace. This whole class has been meaningful to me. I have had most of the players for a really long time. To see them as seniors is hard and it makes me feel old. I am going to miss them a lot. This part of coaching is tough but it is bittersweet because I like watching them grow and change over the years but I will miss them. I am just super excited for Raeley.”
Matthews biggest supporters are her parents.
“This is amazing,” said Raeley’s father, Brett Matthews. “All that travel ball has paid off and that is all we can ask for. This scholarship means a lot to us. She started playing travel ball when she was 8 years old and she has worked really hard to get here. This is a big deal and it’s awesome that she will be playing for the same school that her mom did. I think she will do fine and I can’t wait to watch her play in college. Volleyball has always been pretty simple for her. She has always been taller than everyone else and it has just come natural to her. I think she is ready for college. She will have to keep her head straight and continue to work hard.”
Matthews will leave in August to start school at Florida Southern College and will play volleyball for the Moccasins.
