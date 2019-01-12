Recently, Donald Trump made the comment that he had the potential to be a great general. This coming from a man who avoided military service by having his doctor falsely claim he had bone spurs.
If he had been drafted into the Army, he most likely would have been more like Beetle Bailey.
Larry Power
Sebring
