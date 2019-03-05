Mayo Clinic is proud to be a founding signatory of TIME’S UP Healthcare, the newest industry affiliate of TIME’S UP, joining a coalition of women across industries dedicated to advancing the organization’s mission of creating safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds. A diverse group of health professionals, including doctors, advanced-practice providers, nurses, clinical pharmacists and others founded TIME’S UP Healthcare.
“Mayo’s participation demonstrates its commitment to preventing sexual harassment and gender inequity,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “We want to protect and support those who are targets of harassment and discrimination, and we’ll work to continue cultivating an environment of mutual respect.”
Our support highlights commitments Mayo is already working toward, Dr. Farrugia adds. The founding signatories of TIME’S UP Healthcare, including Mayo, support these core principles:
• Sexual harassment and gender inequity have no place in health care.
• We believe every staff member should have equitable opportunity and support and be compensated fairly.
• We cannot address a problem without understanding its scope and impact. Mayo Clinic is committed to tracking and measuring sexual harassment and gender-based inequities in our organization, as well as taking the appropriate steps to respond to issues and prevent them from happening.
