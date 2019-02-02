AVON PARK — Season 10 American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will be AdventHealth Foundation’s 2019 Gala entertainer.
Making history as the youngest male artist of any genre, as well as the first country artist ever, to have an album debut at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. McCreery has been certified Platinum for sales on multiple occasions and was awarded best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011.
He has been awarded New Artist of The Year at multiple award events, such as the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Country Awards. McCreery has continued to debut number 1 singles, hitting both Platinum and Gold as his career has advanced through 2015. His most recent accomplishment features his collaboration of writing 11 tracks on his Seasons Change Album.
McCreery is known for being involved in philanthropic work and can largely relate to AdventHealth’s mission and day-to-day hospital operations, as he himself was recently married to his longtime girlfriend, who is a nurse. AdventHealth Foundation is proud to announce Scotty McCreery as the 24th annual Foundation Gala entertainer.
Concert tickets are available for $50, $55 and $65 with a limited number of “Ultimate Fan Seats” in the first two rows for $100 each. Concert tickets can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org
The 24th annual Foundation Gala weekend will commence on Friday, Feb. 8 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club for the Gala golf tournament. The cost of the tournament is $600 per team of four, which includes breakfast, lunch, a premium gift and four entries into the 5K/10K Gala run. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
Following the tournament is the Gala dinner on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the South Florida State College gymnasium. Social hour and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. From the dinner, guests will be escorted to the South Florida State College Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts for the Scotty McCreery concert at 8 p.m.
The Gala weekend will conclude with the annual Bill Jarrett Ford 5K Run/Walk and 10K on Sunday, Feb. 10 at AdventHealth Sebring and progress through the Sun ‘n Lake community. Pre-registration is $25 or $35 day of the race, children under 6 free. Registration can be done online at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/BillJarrettFordRun
The Foundation Gala unites hospitals’ staff, communities from Highlands and Hardee counties, local organizations and governmental entities to raise funds for improvements, additions and technological advances at the hospital campuses.
Call the Foundation at 863-402-5525 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.