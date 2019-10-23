Special to the Highlands News-Sun

SEBRING — Dr. Cheri McCue Family Practice has just moved to its new location here in Sebring — now located at 5 Ryant Blvd. just north of Alan Jay Kia, right next to the big green foot sign.

McCue is trained to meet the diverse health needs of her patients. She received her medical degree from Universidad Central del Este Facultad de Medicina and continued her education at Louisiana State University for three more years. She graduated from medical school in 2000 and has been in practice for almost 20 years with experience in family practice.

The bi-lingual physician opened her new office on Oct. 15. Online visit drcherimccue.com or call 863-991-2819.

