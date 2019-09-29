GENE J. PUSKAR/AP FILE PHOTO

This June 25, 2019 file photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is finally taking a nibble of plant-based burgers. In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday, Sept. 26 that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month.