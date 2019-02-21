The 13th annual JW McFarling Golf Foundation golf tournament is on Saturday, March 2 at Spring Lake Golf Resort at 9:00 a.m. The tournament is a four-person scramble format and is open to the public for all levels of golfers. The fee is $55 per player which includes golf, gifts, and lunch with raffles, team awards, scholarship presentation. In addition we have a new 2019 golf card being raffled 100 tickets at $100 the winner will be the proud owner of the cart. For more information, contact Andy Kesling at 863-835-2436.
Pickleball Tournament
The Dink Into Spring mixed doubles pickleball tournament to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County will be held at the Sun ‘n Lake Racquet Club on March 2. The organizer is Dhruv Manik, a grade 11 student in the International Baccalaureate program at Sebring High School.
The registration deadline is this Saturday. Information can be found by contacting Dhruv at dhruvmanik23@gmail.com. Players of all ages are encouraged to come out to support this worthwhile endeavor.
Sebring Elks Golf Tournament
Sebring Elks #1529 is sponsoring a four-man scramble golf tournament for Sebring High School AFJROTC on Saturday at the Harder Hall Golf Course. Sign in time is 7-8 a.m. with shotgun start at 8:30 am. Cost is $55.00/person which includes coffee, juice and donuts during sign in, refreshments on the course, and a lunch at the Sebring Elks Lodge. Hurry and fill out your entry forms as the tournament is limited to 36 teams. Forms available at Harder Hall and Sebring Elks Lodge.
