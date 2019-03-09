The 13th Annual J.W. McFarling Foundation golf tournament took place Saturday, March 2, at the Spring Lake Golf Resort.
The 18-hole tournament was a four-person scramble with 16 teams and two flights. A golf cart was raffled off and the lucky winners were Tom and Marge Bates.
The tournament began in 2007 in honor of James McFarling who was the founder of McFarling Foods Inc., in 1946.
He was a member of Spring Lake Golf Resort and The Country Club of Indianapolis. His passion for the game of golf began at the age of 40. He lowered his handicap to 7 at the prime of his golfing career. He taught his grandsons, letting them use his clubs. His family formed a foundation in his name to honor him, his love of the game and to support today’s youth who share his passion for golf.
In Flight A, the foursome of Randy Tubbs, Ben Tubbs, Curtis Donovan and Beckhan Donovan claimed first place with a low gross score of 56. Coming in second was the team of Roben Griffin, Ashley Engle, Alyssa Jordan and Rosie Foote with a 58. The low net winners were Kyle Pruitt, Gary Pruitt, Deante Drayton and Jesse Pruitt with 50.3. The foursome of Bill Kingshott, Bill Brown, Steve Sandhelm and Jim Kapurski came in second place with a 53.6.
The foundation offers scholarships every year to help support high school graduates who participated in golf during their high school years and plan on furthering their education.
The J.W. McFarling Foundation has given out more than $30,000 in scholarships over the years. This years’ scholarship recipient was Lake Placid senior Ashley Engle. Engle
Engle, who was the Highlands News-Sun 2018 Girls Golfer of the Year, was awarded $2,000.
Flight B’s low gross winning team was Linda Copeland, Butch Copeland, Tim McKenna and Charlie Riley with a 62. The foursome of Tony Bassette, Will Versargo, Pat Taylor and Eric Cord were second with a 65.
In low net, the quartet of Paul and Linda Benden and Ed and Joanne O’Donnell finished first with a 53.4. Coming in second was the team of Doug Carr, Craig Bishop, Scott Perdue and Travis Whitehouse with a 57.9.
The J.W. McFarling Foundation has also funded golf shirts for high school girls and boys golf teams and scholarships for students studying golf related courses in college. The McFarling Foundation supports our future golfers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.