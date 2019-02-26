The 13th annual J.W. McFarling Foundation golf tournament is set for Saturday at Spring Lake Golf Resort.
The 18-hole tournament is a four-person scramble format and tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a luncheon to follow. The cost is $55 per person.
The J.W. McFarling Golf Foundation was set up in 2007 in honor of James McFarling. Mr. McFarling was the founder of McFarling Foods Inc., in 1946. He was a member of Spring Lake Golf Resort and The Country Club of Indianapolis. His passion for the game of golf began at the age of 40. He managed to lower his handicap to 7 at the prime of his golfing career. He taught his grandsons, letting them use his clubs. Mr. McFarling’s family formed a foundation in his name to honor him, his love of the game and to support today’s youth who share his passion for golf.
The foundation offers scholarships every year to help support high school graduates who participated in golf during their high school years and plan on furthering their education.
The J.W. McFarling Foundation has also funded golf shirts for high school girls ands boys golf teams and scholarships for students studying golf related courses in college. The Sertoma of Sebring and McFarling Foundation have offered a golf clinic or golf outing during the summers from 2011 through 2017 at Spring Lake Golf Resort that has been very popular.
The J.W. MCFarling Foundation has given out more than $30,000 in scholarships over the years. There are several ways YOU can help: • Equipment donations • Restaurant gift cards • Donations of tee time, golf privelidges, golf carts • Donations to continue the golf clinics at Sebring and Spring Lake • Sponsoring the luncheon at Sebring • Sponsoring a player or team • Sponsoring a hole. All donations are tax deductable.
The McFarling Foundation supports our future golfers. Please let us know how you can help and thank you for helping James McFarling’s dream! Please contact Bob Rider for further information or to pick up your donation at 317-370-7916.
