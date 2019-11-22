Main Photo

Rory McIlroy watches his ball during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Out of the running for the Race to Dubai title, Rory McIlroy still forced his way onto center stage at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday by producing one of his greatest shots of the year.

McIlroy flushed a 3-wood from 291 yards with his second shot at the par-5 18th hole on the Earth Course, the ball settling five feet from the cup. He rolled in the eagle putt for an 8-under 64, leaving the second-ranked McIlroy a stroke off the lead held by ailing Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was perfect,” the four-time major champion said, adding it was “possibly the best shot I've hit all year.”

It was McIlroy’s best round at an event he won in 2012 and 2015. Even if he makes it three victories in eight years in Dubai, it still won’t be enough for him to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 player.

Five players are still in contention for that honor, and Jon Rahm made the best start of the quintet by shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to move into third place, three strokes behind Lorenzo-Vera.

