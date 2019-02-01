SEBRING — A local mechanic arrested in March last year and charged with more than 200 felonies and misdemeanors for his business practices, now faces three years in prison.
Kevin Ray Barber, 40, pleaded no contest on Tuesday and was found guilty of a felony count of passing a worthless check and 12 other felony counts of varying amounts of grand theft.
He will also face 12 years of probation and have seven years, after his release from prison, to pay back the more than $150,000 he allegedly stole from several customers.
He will get credit for time served in the Highlands County Jail, where he still is being housed until transport to state prison.
Barber owned Southside Auto and Diesel in Sebring and formerly owned Kevin’s 4-Wheel Drive in Lake Placid. His initial arrest on March 12, 2018, was for operating a motor vehicle repair business without a license.
At the time, he had a previous sentence of three years probation on a grand theft charge.
However, an initial complaint into his business practices opened more accusations that he repeatedly took customers’ money without providing the agreed-upon services.
By March 22, 2018, he was charged with:
• 19 counts of illegally using a device to intercept communications.
• One count of grand theft of more than $20,000.
• One count of grand theft of more than $10,000 from a person over 65.
• One count of fraud/swindle to obtain property over $50,000.
• One count of concealing a vehicle identification number or motor number.
• Two counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
By April 12, 2018, he was served with new charges:
• 96 counts of illegally using a device to intercept communication, by recording calls without consent of the other party.
• 75 counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
• 11 counts of fraudulent use of an identification of a person under 18 or over 60 without consent.
• Eight counts of grand theft of $500-5,000.
- • Three counts of grand theft of $5-10,000.
- • Three counts of grand theft between $300-$10,000 from a person over 65.
- • One count of defrauding a financial institution.
- • One count of fraud/swindle to obtain property between $20-50,000.
- • One count of grand theft of $20-50,000.
- • One count of grand theft of $10-20,000.
- • One count of theft of a credit card.
- • One count of illegal use of credit cards.
- • One count of depositing a bank item with intent to defraud.
In all, he had a total of 22 victims over the course of at least two years of business, with theft amounts ranging from $450 for small repairs to taking $34,300 for the purchase of a truck and not buying the truck with that money.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart said Thursday that one of the more vocal victims had vehicles with Barber’s shop for up to two years before deciding to report him.
Allegedly, according to arrest reports, Barber moved an engine from one vehicle to another, painting over the identification numbers in an attempt to conceal the switch.
Lenhart said Barber even had created a fictional transporting company that he would name to customers as the entity bringing the parts he actually did not order and did not have delivered.
In crafting the plea agreement, Lenhart said Thursday that she had dropped several redundant charges to just those involving the cases of approximately 12 victims.
She said, however, that all victims would get paid restitution for their cases.
