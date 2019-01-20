FROSTPROOF — The Polk County Medical Examiner released the results of the autopsy of Avon Park resident, Emily Sager Moncrief, 23, on Friday afternoon. The report comes seven months after the tragic deaths of Moncrief and her passenger and best friend Lyndsay Serey, 23, of Sebring on June 15 in a vehicle accident.
The examiner stated the cause of death was a result of “blunt impact to the head and torso” due to a “motor vehicle versus railroad train collision.” The examiner also stated ethanol (alcohol) intoxication as a contributing factor in the accidental death.
Moncrief was mother to two young sons, Rhett and Henry, and wife to William.
Heading home to Highlands County, after a night out in Frostproof, both young women died shortly after 3 a.m. when the 2012 Dodge Caravan Moncrief was driving plowed into the side of a CSX train at U.S. 98. The minivan went through the working railroad actuary and functional arm bar at the crossing.
The train was heading northbound from Miami when the minivan hit the 27th boxcar. The impact derailed two of the train’s cars.
Public Information Officer Carrie Horstman of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday the traffic department had not received the postmortem yet and has not closed the case. No final accident reports were available.
Officials from the Polk County Medical Examiners Office stated on Friday the autopsy for Serey was not complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.