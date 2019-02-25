SEBRING — Actually being there or tuning in at the time remains the best way to find out what happens at a Highlands County public meeting.
Those who miss the action might still be able to view the video, but they will need to request it from county government staff. Old digital videos of the Board of County Commission meetings, as well as other recorded county meetings, do not appear on the county website, and officials say they may not.
Online video of county meetings had been suspended early in the month pending what County Administrator Randy Vosburg and County Attorney Joy Carmichael could find out about ADA requirements.
At the start of Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting, Vosburg told board members that they had hired a person to type in captions for that meeting as it was broadcast, using a slight time delay.
It was hoped that would serve as enough to satisfy complaints under the the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990].
Several people were monitoring the video, off-site, Vosburg said, and he expected to hear how well it worked.
Vosburg said the county had also potentially saved a $40,000-$60,000 capital purchase for closed captioning software since the county had the capability already.
“We were able to activate a module in the existing system,” Vosburg said.
Estimated hourly cost for Tuesday’s live-stream closed captions was $435. At an average of 26 meetings per year, plus budget meetings, Vosburg estimates the annual cost could be $12,000.
“That is significantly less,” Vosburg said. “I believe it brings us into compliance.”
However, since Tuesday afternoon, old video and audio files had not yet been reposted to the county website, with or without captions.
The new meeting had not been posted, either, and as of Saturday, it had still not appeared.
Gloria Rybinski, the Board’s public information officer, said there were no discussions among administration about making videos available online again.
However, she said people who wish to obtain a video copy of any meeting can still do so by making a records request to have it placed on a DVD.
Rybinski also said that Florida’s Sunshine Law on open records only requires local governments to archive video and audio recordings of meetings for two years. After that, written minutes of a meeting become the official records, she said.
Minutes of previous meetings get reviewed and often approved without amendments at the beginning of each board meeting under the Consent Agenda, which is a list of presumably non-controversial issues, logistic or financial adjustments or low-cost purchases to which commissioners would most often not object.
Rarely do they pull out the record of meeting minutes to make changes in that record.
Such minutes often include a general overview of issue discussions, but not specific detail of the conversations or back-and-forth debate involving either board members or the members of the public.
The concerns about captions on videos stemmed from form-style complaint letters Vosburg received in January about a lack of captions, descriptive audio or printed transcriptions, similar other local governments throughout Florida and the nation.
Vosburg said the county also streams meetings live for the Tourist Development Council.
To make audio recordings accessible to the hard of hearing or deaf, board personnel or the Clerk of the Courts Office would have to transcribe all audio for all ADA requests, he said.
Log In
