LAKE PLACID — American Legion Post 25 Commander, Robert Moore, wanted to beautify the area under the big sign in front of the post headquarters on the north side of the Town of Lake Placid, on Highway 27. So, he contacted the Lake Placid Garden Club and asked for help. Together they planned out what the ‘memorial garden’ would look like. That set things in motion.
The plantings inside the red, white, and blue concrete wall had dried up. Moore wanted everyone to remember those fallen members whose memorial plaques had been placed inside the enclosure over the years. Just before the work began, Moore died unexpectedly.
Lake Placid Garden Club co-presidents, Sherrie Bowie and Paula Fabik knew they had to complete the project in Moore’s honor. So, they enlisted the help of Lowe’s in Sebring. The store graciously donated hundreds of beautifully colored plants, soil, and mulch. Then the Garden Club members showed up and completely renovated the memorial garden.
The dedication took place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Over 100 people from various organizations attended the ceremony. The new post commander, David Abbott, welcomed everyone. Then, together, all recited the “Pledge of Allegiance,” followed by the singing of the national anthem by Marti Capodiferro. Bowie read a touching poem and a prayer. Even the brand-new flag on the flagpole waved in recognition.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4300 from Sebring was commissioned to perform the 21-gun salute. Richard Wood played “Taps” on his bugle in military style.
Afterwards, Tom Moore, Julie Hollingsworth, Peggy Engle, and Don Davis were introduced to the crowd, which immediately applauded them. They represented the staff from the Sebring Lowe’s store.
After the ceremony, everyone approached the garden for pictures and to view Robert Moore’s memorial plague, plus another one placed there by the Garden Club. Moore’s widow, Dorothy, was in attendance as well and was very appreciative of those who took time out for the dedication.
Then, everyone was invited into the air-conditioned hall for a piece of cake that was decorated in the shape of our American flag. It had been donated by Walmart for the occasion.
Commander Abbott reminded everyone that the Legion Café is open to the public on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, on Fridays and Sundays, dinner is available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On dinner nights, there’s dancing too.
