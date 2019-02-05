The “Lefty” St Pierre Memorial Golf Scramble sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Sebring Chapter 601, was held on Jan. 19 at River Greens Golf Course.
Twenty-six foursomes teed off in perfect weather conditions in support of the annual fundraiser for veterans and families in need in the Highlands County area.
First Flight winners were: Rodney Davis, Clay Davis, Glen Wotipka, and Joel Wotipka. Second Flight winners were: Pete Injasolian, Larry Garduno, Lynn Hinkle, and Mark Ponsler. Third Flight winners were: Donald Ethun, Jody Ethun, Vince Boever, and Gail Garceau.
Prizes were awarded to: Mark Ponsler for closest to hole on No. 12 at 3’8”, Gil Heier for closest to the hole on No. 3 at 14”, Jordan Castillo for closest to the line and Brian Acker for longest putt.
The Chapter would like to thank the following hole sponsors for their contributions: 64 West Collision Repair, Ables, Craig & LeConey, P.A., Accurate Reporting Service, Al Farrell, Alan Jay Automotive Network, American Legion Post 69, American Legion Post 69 Riders, American Veterans Post 21, Blue Lagoon Saloon, Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, PA, Dennis Dunn Construction, Fletcher & Brewer, PA, Forty and Eight, Voiture 899, Heartland National Bank, Jack Cochran Bail and Bonds, Jim and Toni Brooks, Judge P.J. Pierson, Lake Placid Marine, Lamps Family Dentistry, Long’s Air Conditioning, “Navy” Dick Cothran, Ken and Michelle Koon, Midstate Management, Miller’s Central Air, Penny Ogg, Randy Kempain, Sebring Pain Management, Sessums Law Group, Sons of Amvets Squadron 21, SOS Sewer & Septic, Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo, Swain, Harris & Wohl, PA, Tanglewood Veterans Assoc., The Gator Shack, Tim and Monica Harker, Triangle Hardware, VFW Post 4300, and Warren’s Auto Sales. Bill Jarrett Ford offered a 2019 Ford EcoSport as a hole-in-one prize.
Special thank you to Margie Acker who donates her custom designed and embroidered velour golf towels for auction each year. Her towels have become collector items at the tournament.
During the after-tournament luncheon the Chapter presented Al Farrell, a WWII Navy veteran, with a “Greatest Generation Award” in recognition for his service in the Pacific.
Proceeds from the tournament allows the Purple Heart Chapter to purchase over 200 gasoline and food gift cards that are donated to the Highlands County Veterans Service Office who distributes the cards to local veterans and families in need of assistance.
Chartered by Congress in 1958, The Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is composed of military men and women who have received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds suffered in combat. Although membership is restricted to the combat wounded, we support all veterans and their families through nation-wide programs by Chapters and National Service Officers.
