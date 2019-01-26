Sun Trust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers should raise the branch bank, I cannot imagine how anyone could visit that facility ever again.
A memorial for the victims and their families should be established where people can visit and show their respect to our neighbors who will never breathe another breath and try to reconcile this unexplained, unimaginable tragedy.
It would go a long way to help comfort these family members and our community.
RIP
Tom Riley
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.