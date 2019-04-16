LAKE PLACID — Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid will be presenting a Maundy Thursday performance at 7 p.m. April 18. All are invited to attend this reenactment of the Last Supper.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ will be celebrated at a Sunrise Easter Service on Sunday, April 21 at Memorial United Methodist Church. The service begins at 6:30 a.m. and will take place on the front lawn of the church overlooking Lake Clay. The entire community is invited; it is suggested to bring a chair to be sure of a comfortable seat.

For more information call the church office at 863-464-2422.

