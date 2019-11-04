Stress: a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances.
This definition is slowly becoming more and more a description of the mental state of many teenagers in Highlands County. We are expected to maintain high grades, have good behavior, participate in sports, join clubs, and still be able to have a social life. These expectations are rather simple to meet for some teenagers, but are an impossible task for others.
For this portion who cannot achieve all of these things, it begins to take a mental toll on kids. I have been a witness to people stressing, not solely because they made a mistake, but rather because they know they are going to be looked down for it. It is a feeling of not being enough simply because you could not meet the high standards set by others. It leads to bad behavior and in some cases, even depression.
So, while I understand that teachers, parents, and mentors of some teenagers want them to reach every standard you set, you may need to reconsider how high they are.
As a teenager, I have been able to witness first-hand the effects that parents have on their kids, especially when it comes to their education. If you try to motivate your child to get good grades on their report cards and you are offering advice, then I would have no objections to it. However, if your child is struggling in a class because they do not understand the content, a punishment is not the correct option. Taking their phone away may have some minor effect on their grade, but it just puts unnecessary stress on them. They are now worried about their grade in the class and about how they will present the grade to you.
The teenager feels both like a failure in the eyes of their superiors and just overwhelmed in general. Instead of punishing a struggling teenager, offer them extra help. This can come in paying for a tutor, finding out what is causing them to not comprehend the content, or even asking the teacher what you can do to help. By doing this, you are showing your kid that they do not need to be scared to ask for help and you become a source of help in their eyes.
In general, football coach Chris Ball best described the message in today’s column piece. Chris Ball states, “Kids make mistakes. You just have to make sure the kid knows the difference between right and wrong and is willing to change.”
As a high school student with a 4.6 GPA, playing on three sports teams, and maintaining a social life, I can proudly say that my parents did exactly what Chris Ball wanted to get across.
Whenever I messed up in school, my parents chose to talk to my teachers about tutors instead of yelling at me. They wanted to make sure I learned from my mistakes by talking to me about where in my day I could get some time to study. I am a testament that not every mistake needs to be met with lectures or punishment.
Of course, committing the same mistake twice needs to be punishable, but this is only in certain cases.
Also, do not be mistaken and believe I am blaming every parent in Highlands County. However, the content in today’s column is something that many teens can relate to but are unable to express to their parents.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
