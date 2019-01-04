Monday Mezza golf group played at Golf Hammock Country Club on Dec. 31. The Mezza Group also plays Harder Hall on Wednesday and Friday at 8:00 am. Newcomers are welcome. This is a great way to meet other golfers in your community. Come out and join us.
I have enjoyed playing and writting this article for the group and the golf course. I am stepping down from writing the article at this time but hope to still see you all at the courses.
Group A had Don Brewer taking first place with a plus two for the round. Second place was Al South with a plus one score.
Group B had Les Cambell with a plus three for first place in this group. The second place goes to Mike La Jiness with a plus one.
Group C Joe Hyzny had a plus four to walk into first place. Ellis Norris had plus two for the second place and Roger Culberson had a plus one for third place.
In Group D, Danny Geier finished in first place with a plus one. Second place goes to Bob Trier with a minus one.
Group E had Jim Hammond in first place with a plus five. Second place goes to Blaine Thurston with a close plus four.
Group G had Harry Durst with a minus one for first place. Second place goes to Jerry Patterson with a minus two.
Group H had Pete Broksch at plus two for first place. The second place was Jim Miller with a score of even. Ozzie Bergroth and Boots Callahan tied for the third place with minus two.
Group I had David Mulligan in first place with a plus two. Second place goes to Jim Daigneault with plus one.
Group J had Paul Brown II at plus eight for first place. Second place with plus four goes to Ralf Pickering.
Group K had Bob Wimmers in first place with an even score. Second place goes to Bill Katcher and Janet Regan with minus three.
Group L had Ray Liimatainen in first place with plus eight. Jean Terrell was second with plus three.
Great round! Hope to see you all at the Harder Hall and Golf Hammock courses in the future! May your swing be with you!
For more information, call Joe Hyzny at 863-318-7960, text 863-458-0248 or email at joeh3344@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.