Main Photo

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) dunks over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, and forward Marvin Williams (2).

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

HEAT 117, HORNETS 100

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points and Miami remained unbeaten at home by topping Charlotte.

Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kelly Olynyk finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Miami.

The Heat are 7-0 at home for only the second time — they went 8-0 at home to start the 2012-13 championship season.

Terry Rozier had 19 points and nine assists for Charlotte, which has dropped five in a row.

PISTONS 103, MAGIC 88

DETROIT (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 20 points and Blake Griffin added 17 to lead Detroit past Orlando.

The Magic were held to 15 points in the third quarter and 33 in the second half. They are now 0-7 on the road this season.

Detroit went on an 11-0 run near the end of the third and led 78-70 at the start of the fourth. Orlando never really threatened after that.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 19 points and Evan Fournier added 17. Andre Drummond had seven points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

