MIAMI GARDENS — Miami used its backup quarterback and a kicker who had not seen game action since high school three years ago.
And the Hurricanes might have saved their season.
N’Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, Turner Davidson was 3 for 3 on kicks to at least temporarily solve a Miami problem at that position, and the Hurricanes knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.
“I think the neatest thing about our team this year is that we just don’t panic,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “When things are going poorly, our guys get back out there and continue to fight again.”
Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.
The win kept the Hurricanes from falling to 0-3 in conference play — any conference — for what would have been the first time in school history. Perry, playing in place of injured starter Jarren Williams, finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards.
Miami went 78 yards in 11 plays on the game’s first possession, with Dallas taking a short pass from Perry and rumbling the rest of the way for a 17-yard score. The Hurricanes’ next six drives went nearly nowhere — 33 yards on 23 plays, all six possessions ending in punts.
But the defense more than did its part. Virginia got inside the Miami 30 on six separate possessions, and came away with only the three field goals. Particularly costly: a blocked field goal in the second quarter and a fumble in the third quarter.
“Those two opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on hurt our team,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
