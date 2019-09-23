The Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS — Miami’s worst game of the season was good enough to beat Central Michigan. Barely.
Jarren Williams passed for 250 yards and a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran for another score and Miami — a 30-point favorite — needed a takeaway in the final seconds to seal a 17-12 win over Central Michigan.
The Hurricanes gave up four sacks, committed 13 penalties, allowed a safety, dropped an interception, got a punt blocked, went 1 for 10 on third downs and ran for only 51 yards on 34 attempts — against a Mid-American Conference team whose only other outing against a Power 5 opponent so far this season resulted in a 61-0 beating at Wisconsin.
Miami is off next week, then returns to ACC play Oct. 5 at home against Virginia Tech.
