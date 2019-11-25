LAHAINA, Hawaii — Michigan State opened the season with a loss to Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. Kansas had a similar start on the same bill, losing to Duke.
Three weeks later, the third-ranked Spartans and four-ranked Jayhawks are in paradise, headlining another strong Maui Invitational field in a test to see how far they've come from those opening losses.
"This tournament lends itself to allowing teams to come much closer and experience these three games over here," Kansas coach Bill Self said Sunday as waves from the Pacific Ocean crashed behind the tournament's eight coaches.
The 2018 tournament had an epic finale, with Gonzaga holding off a late charge by Duke and Zion Williamson in a raucous atmosphere that shook the bleachers.
The tiny Lahaina Civic Center will host another three-day display of high-level basketball starting Monday with a field that also includes UCLA, Georgia, Virginia Tech, BYU, Dayton and Chaminade.
Michigan State and Kansas, the teams with the Hall of Fame coaches, top the marquee.
The Spartans were the preseason No. 1 but suffered a setback before their first game, losing guard Joshua Langford to a foot injury until at least January. Another hit came on Nov. 9, when star guard Cassius Winston's brother, Zachary, was hit by a train and killed.
Michigan State followed the loss to Kentucky with three straight wins, including an impressive road victory over No. 12 Seton Hall. The Spartans open against Virginia Tech in their fifth Maui appearance.
"It's been an interesting year for us so far," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Losing what I consider maybe our best two-way player in Josh Langford and then the tragedy with Cassius, we're trying to figure out where we are, when we can practice."
Kansas started to figure things out after the two-point loss to Duke. The Jayhawks have won their past three games by double digits, including a 112-57 blowout of Monmouth last week. The Jayhawks open against host Chaminade.
"We didn't get off to a great start, have been a little bit better since then, but I like our guys," Self said. "We have a good blend of veteran experience and youthful experience, so to speak."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.