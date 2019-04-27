The next stop on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule is a “winning” one for Ohio sports fans.
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has recently been named by TourismOhio as a stop on RoadTrips.Ohio.org’s “Winning Drive” designed to help travelers plot their ideal Ohio road trips.
It joins the Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds; Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University; Ohio — Champion of Sports Exhibit at Ohio History Center; Jack Nicklaus Museum; Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton as must-sees across the state for sports fans.
The first major event of the 58th season of racing at Mid-Ohio begins next week with the Acura Sports Car Challenge race weekend that includes the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama.
“We are excited to partner with TourismOhio to leverage our marketing budgets and bring more travelers to Ohio,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Road trips provide a fun and accessible way for travelers to explore a new place or rediscover a place they have already been.”
As is the case at all IMSA events, in addition to the nonstop premier sports car racing fans can witness next week, there are a number of fan-friendly components to the IMSA race weekend at Mid-Ohio as well.
Among many “can’t miss” activities fans will encounter are the fan midway, all-driver autograph session and the prerace Fan Walk prior to both the WeatherTech Championship and Pilot Challenge races. Newcomers will quickly learn that the fan access at IMSA races is unparalleled.
Tickets are available now at MidOhio.com.
For fans that won’t be able to road trip to Mid-Ohio, tune in to NBCSN at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 to watch the Acura Sports Car Challenge. The two-hour, 40-minute Acura race also will be covered live by IMSA Radio on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio.
