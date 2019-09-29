The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of September and the beginning of October gives anglers the end of the super new moon phase and the developing first quarter moon phase. The weather forecast predicts high pressure today but a low pressure system with medium to strong east northeast winds will prevail dropping pressure from 30.10 In Hg to 29.84 In Hg by Wednesday morning.
All fishing factors considered, today fish will still be in the shallow feeding areas but late this evening the pressure will start to decline as an easterly wind prevails, with speeds in the 12 to 15 mile-per-hour range for Monday through Wednesday.
The super new moon occurred Saturday which means today and Monday will have above-average solar energy during the midday to early afternoon hours. Top oxygen production will also be occurring at this time of day due to a forecast of bright sunlight prevailing today through Wednesday.
Therefore the overhead moon and the bright sunlight will cause above average feeding activity during the early afternoon during the first half of the week and during the late afternoon during the second half of the week.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, the weather forecast predicts a good amount of rainfall Thursday through the weekend. Let’s hope it’s accurate because we can use all the rain we can get during the early fall season.
The good news for the second half of this week is, winds will be ideal from the east, producing good fishing during the late morning hours and the sunset period.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the strong new moon will still cause above-average feeding activity during the early afternoon hours and post sunset hours. In deeper lakes the early morning hours should be worth the effort as well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:16 p.m. and solar noon at 1:15 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 7 today and 6 on Monday, both days from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a 5-rating by Tuesday and remains at this rating through the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 7:14 p.m. and the sunset at 7:14 p.m. which will produce a feed intensity rating equal to the major period’s 7-rating from 6-8:30 p.m. However, tomorrow the rating will drop to a 6-rating but remain triggered by the sunset as the primary trigger and Tuesday a 5-rating occurs from 7-9 p.m. Daily this period move later by 40 minutes.
Note: Water temperatures are still too high, producing below-average dissolved oxygen rates in many lakes. Therefore this periods’ high oxygen level combined with bright sunlight, will enable the best feeding-digestion activity of the day and thus fish will feed during the early afternoon to sunset hours for the remainder of the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 29-30, end of strong new moon phase; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.80 feet above sea level. 39 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 38.50 feet’ and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39 feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
