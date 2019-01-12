SEBRING – The 64th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational drew a large crowd for Friday’s third round that saw Emilia Migliaccio take the lead.
Migliaccio shot a 73 and is at 218 after 54 holes of play, second-round leader Anna Redding shot a 75 and is a shot back at 219, while Annabell Fuller carded a 1-under 71 and is at 220.
“Honestly I am surprised,” said Migliaccio. “I was really struggling in the beginning and it was a real mental grind, but I ended up birdieing three of my last four holes to shoot one over par. I was four over par for twelve holes so today was a tough day but it was all about remembering that I was still in it and continuing to push myself. I plan on hitting it straighter in the beginning, staying calm, being in a good head space, making sure I am not focused on any of my competitors because I can’t control them.”
The Ben Roman Flight came to an end as 13-year-old Elin Tynan claimed first place. Tynan, from Wales, was the youngest competitor in the event and came out on top with a total of 246.
“It is so incredible that I won,” said Tynan. “This is one of the biggest moments of my career so far. This was a very good tournament. It was well organized and I really like the course, it was in great condition all three days. The weather did not really affect me because I am used to the wind back home (Wales, U.K.) however it was quite hot today and the first day as well. My family and I have been in the United States for five weeks now. This is my third tournament since we got here. My sister, Ffion Tynan, has played in four tournaments so we come every couple of years to play. This is our first time in this tournament but I am sure we will be back again.”
In the Forever 49 Flight, Kathy Glennon continues to dominate with a 10-stroke lead and a total of 231. Glennon came in under par on the back nine with a 35 and shot a 77. In second place was Laura Carson with an 83 for a total of 241 and Diane Lang shot an 80 and is in third at 242.
The Marge Burns Flight was won by Clate Aydlett with an 84 and a total of 254. In second was Becky Krakowski who shot an 80 and also finished at 254.
Sharon Smith claimed first in the Tish Preuss Flight with 92 and a total of 278.
Migliaccio is looking forward to today’s final 18 holes and competing for the prestigious amateur title.
“I am going to focus on myself and my own emotions because it is probably going to be a tough final day,” said Migliaccio. “You never know what is going to happen with golf. This is my first time participating in this competition and I love it. The members are all out here watching and even in the cold. It is really nice and thoughtful of them especially because they are giving up their course for us for the week. The course is beautiful and I am happy to be here. The wind is tough especially because there are several holes with cross wind and it just isn’t downwind or upwind. I thought I did a better job today adjusting because sometimes cross winds are not as into the wind as you think so I over-clubbed them a little bit. Definitely a bit of a challenge. I am going to work on my swing tonight, putt a little bit and get a good night’s sleep for the final day of competition.”
The final round of the 64th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational will be played today. The public is welcome to watch the competition free of charge.
