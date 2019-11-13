Mignon P. Kagy
Mignon Pollard Kagy, 98, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
She was born Oct. 26, 1921 in Sebring, Florida to Allen W. and Tippie (Mahon) Pollard. She worked as a secretary for an insurance company and was of Methodist faith.
She is survived by her son, Robert D. Kagy Jr; daughter, Sharon Ann Kagy Welch; grandchildren, Todd Allan Welch, Jennifer Diane Pourciau; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Kagy; sister, Lillian Pollard Fiori; brothers, Robert G. Pollard and Allen W. Pollard.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
