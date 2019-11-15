As the Airbus 320 turned north and began to descend on the final approach to land, my left window seat gave me a view of the Rockies and the Front Range in the late afternoon sun. This was not what you would see on flights in the east. Shortly after we softly kissed the runway the pilot announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Denver.”
I was about to begin my journey to my fourth AOPA High School Aviation STEM Symposium. A gathering of aviation and aerospace professionals that have made the effort to develop programs for high school and post-secondary students to explore and take advantage of the options and opportunities that currently exist. Attendees have come from all over the country and serve in many capacities. There are schools that are implementing the AOPA high school curriculum, and industry and military professionals sharing the opportunities and the significant staffing shortages that exist in aviation and aerospace.
Career paths have never been wider as they are now, and not just for pilots, but for all the careers that involve the support and engineering roles that are the foundation of the aviation and aerospace industries. This symposium was the place to be to get the first word and inside perspective of what is happening now and the future of aviation and aerospace.
Here are some numbers. AOPA now has 160 schools, in 35 states, serving over 8,000 students with the high school ninth and 10th grade curriculum. It is double from last year and the participation is growing. The 11th grade level will be available next year, and you can be sure our Highlands County program will be implementing it as our program is growing.
United Airlines was the host for this year’s symposium, and we heard from Brian Quigley, senior vice president, Flight Operations for United. He indicated that in the next 10 years United will need 10,000 pilots and a comparable amount of support staff at all levels. Industry wide, in the next 10-15 years, 212,000 pilots and 193,000 technicians will be needed.
Asked about the highest priorities, he indicated it is talent acquisition at all levels and advancing the technology of operating in different weather conditions. Climate change is real for the aviation industry and being able to transport people to their destinations safely and on time is an ever-increasing challenge.
Technology and automation development are helping meet some of the growth challenges for efficiency and production. The big question was asked, and it was anticipated: “Will there be a time when there are no humans up front flying the plane?” The answer is no.
Although current technology exists that will allow a plane to push back from the gate, take off, fly to the destination and park at the new gate autonomously, it is not in our future for commercial air travel. We may see a single pilot crew where the aircraft is also linked to a ground-based system reducing the need for a co-pilot and additional crew, but there will be a pilot on board to handle the unexpected. There is no computer system that will handle the split-second decisions required of a bird strike such as the one that knocked out both engines of the aircraft that landed on the Hudson River by Captain Sullenberger.
The symposium was a sell-out with 368 attendees. This was my second year attending as a presenter. As I looked at my scheduled session, I was in the “Dead Zone.” I was in the last flight of sessions at the end of a very busy day. People were going to be tired, hungry, and wanting to chill out and take time to absorb all that went on. I was not anticipating more than a few folks I had talked to earlier in the day and encouraged them to attend my session on “How to Pitch an Aviation Program to Your Administration.” When 3:30 p.m. rolled around and my meeting room was nearly full, we were off to a fun and productive session.
So, what has this symposium meant to me and our community aviation program developing “Options and Opportunities” for our youth? It has confirmed we are doing the right things and we are on a path that will assist in the future success of our youth. Our community and the partnership of The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, Career Source Heartland, and EAA Chapter 1240 has been recognized as a “Best Practice” for others with similar goals to use a format for their program development. Thank you, Highlands County, you are the wind beneath our wings.
John Rousch is EAA Chapter 1240 president and is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.
