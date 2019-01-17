AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation will host its Second Annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with qualifying rounds taking place on Thursday, Jan. 17, Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19 from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The final round will take place on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.
“Any day you spend on the golf course is a great day, but when you’re playing for $1 million, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Jamie Bateman, executive director of institutional advancement at SFSC. “We are excited to host the Second Annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake’s driving range. Join us to see if you could be the next millionaire. It’s a fun event that supports a great cause with all proceeds benefiting the SFSC Athletic teams. One of our greatest supporters this year is Event Sponsor Ronnie Carter from Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty, Inc. and we are very grateful for their generosity.”
Amateur adult golfers are eligible to participate in the Shootout and compete for $1 million provided through Putting Hole-in-One Shootouts Prize Promotions. If no one sinks a hole-in-one, the closest shots to the hole will win prizes. First place will receive $500, second place will receive $250, third will receive $100 and fourth will receive a gift card from Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in the amount of $50.
Golfers can purchase a bag of 10 balls for $10. There is no limit to how many bags a golfer can purchase. Sponsorships are available. For more information about the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout, contact the SFSC Foundation at 863-453-3133 or foundation@southflorida.edu.
ABOUT THE SFSC FOUNDATION
The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation enhances community awareness of the College, solicits and accepts gifts, receives bequests, and manages and helps to appreciate cash gifts or non-cash gifts donated to the SFSC Foundation. Such contributions are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Funds received by the SFSC Foundation are distributed to endeavors that benefit the college and subsidize its students, staff, and programs. The SFSC Foundation offers scholarships and provides funding to maintain educational facilities.
