When we first came together as an enfolded family blending our two single-parent families into one, adjustments would surely follow.
Our three sons each needed his own space and the ability to develop his own giftings. But they also needed to find common ground and share their things as well as their abilities.
They had had nine months to get to know each other, but like the birthing of a newborn, our marriage and the resulting brotherhood would need time to mature and develop. They chose to share a room for sleeping in our new house. That left one room as a toy/rec room and a loft room for other imaginary play.
The outdoors gave them the room to roam and explore in the woods as well as build a fort. Doing these things as brothers began to solidify their relationship. The bonding we observed blessed our hearts and is a joy to us to this day.
To onlookers, we were a family of yours, mine and ours. But we made it abundantly clear to any who would listen that we were a family of “mine” first of all. Within our family, we did not split up into categories. God had spoken into our lives and orchestrated events so that we would be his family above all. We belonged together.
As Christmas approaches, one of the things God is saying is “You are mine” as we read in Isaiah 43: 1, NKJV.
“But now, thus says the Lord, who created you … Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine.”
Once the boys knew we were getting married and would be a family, our youngest son (at the time, 5 years old) began jumping up and down and saying, “We’re going to be a family. We’re going to be a family.”
Family meant stability. It meant belonging. It meant home.
And, as Jesus left his heavenly home so that he could personally speak into our lives, he was offering believers stability in his everlasting love. He declared in 1 John 3: 1, “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God.”
We belong to him and so he promised a home for all eternity as we see in John 14:1 & 3b, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions … I go to prepare a place for you … that where I am, there you may be also.”
“Mine.” Selah
