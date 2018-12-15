AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team lost to the Fort Meade Miners by a score of 8-0 on Thursday night in a Class 2A-District 10 match at Joe Franza Stadium.
The Miners were able to pick apart a vastly improved Red Devil defense, a lot of it due to their goalkeeper Brianna Nobles, as Fort Meade took nearly 30 shots on goal with Nobles making several blocks and saves.
“I continue to see improvement,” said Avon Park Head Coach Christopher Sboto. “We are lacking in experience in several of the girls and during game time that inexperience shows up as bad habits that we continue to work on to break. They are a great bunch of girls, we just need to continue to work with them, get them more touches and build their confidence.”
Fort Meade started its attack from the very start as they took five shots, all saved or blocked by Nobles before the Miner’s Briceyda Gomez squeezed one into the goal at the 11-minute mark to put the Miners up 1-0.
Nobles blocked four more shots over the next nine minutes, including a penalty kick, before Gomez scored her second goal of the game as she was able to get behind the Red Devil’s defensive line and take an uncontested shot into the left side of the net to give the Miners a 2-0 lead.
The floodgates opened over the last 20 minutes of the first half as Fort Meade scored four more times to take a 6-0 lead into the half.
The Miners scored their third goal when Gomez crossed to Salma Montes and Montes scored.
Jackie Montes made the score 4-0 with a 25-yard shot. A couple of minutes later, Jackie Montes passed to Salma Montes who notched her second goal to take a 5-0 lead.
Jackie Montes scored her second goal of the game just before the half to make the score 6-0.
The Red Devils seemed to regroup defensively initially in the second half, though Fort Meade did crank up the pressure, taking nine shots.
Avon Park’s Nobles saved five before Jackie Montes completed the hat trick with her third goal to make the score 7-0.
The Miners scored their eighth goal a few minutes later to end the game on a corner kick that Elia Miranda was able to punch in through the cluster in front of the goal to make the final score 8-0.
Avon Park is next scheduled to play at home on Thursday night against the Frostproof Bulldogs.
