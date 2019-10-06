By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
FORT MEADE — Only one thing was a certainty as the Avon Park Red Devils met the Fort Meade Miners on Frank S. Battle Field in Emory C. Lamb Stadium in Fort Meade on Friday. Either the Red Devils or the Miners were going to win their first game of the season.
Unfortunately for Avon Park, they fell to 0-5 on the season in a 38-0 loss to the now 1-5 Miners as Fort Meade capitalized on Avon Park mistakes and injuries saw numerous players sitting on Red Devils’ sidelines.
Avon Park stopped Fort Meade on their opening drive, creating and recovering a fumble on their own 30-yard line. They held the ball for two plays, as Fort Meade’s Agustin Lozano intercepted a JaMarion Davis pass to give the Miners the ball on Avon Park’s 29-yard line.
The Miners scored four plays later on a 7-yard run by Thomas Gibson and converted the two point run to take an 8-0 first quarter lead.
The Red Devils tried to answer as they put together their best drive of the evening with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Starting from their own 23 and behind the running of Hunter Vanderpool and Stanley Holdman, 13 straight rushing plays and nearly nine minutes later, the Red Devils were inside the Miners’ red zone at the 17-yard line.
A couple of penalties and then a lost fumble killed the Red Devil threat as Fort Meade took possession on their own 36 with 8:54 left in the first half.
The Miners exploited the Red Devil turnover into a 12-play drive for 64-yards in which they converted two third and longs and a 4th-and-3 at the Avon Park 10 to wrap up the drive on a 3-yard scoring run by Gibson to take a 16-0 lead at the half.
Though trailing, the Red Devils were still in the game, but the third quarter twisted into all kinds of miscues as Vanderpool was pulled from the game at the half as an injury precaution. The Red Devils lost three fumbles that were converted into touchdowns by Fort Meade to take a 38-0 lead.
The first being a 10-yard pass from Cameron Johnson to Deonte Anderson that made the score 24-0.
The second on a 17-yard run by Jonathan Berrien to make the score 32-0 and the they wrapped up the scoring on a 1-yard plunge by Dontavious Cobbs to make the final score 38-0 as neither team scored in the fourth quarter with the running clock.
Vanderpool led the Red Devils with 42 yards rushing on 10 carries. Holdman picked up 28 yards on 7 carries.
“Mental mistakes turned a seven- or 14-point game into a 38-point game.” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton “We are going to keep doing what we do, work hard Monday through Thursday and hopefully we get a better result next week.”
Seeking their first win of the season will not be any easier for Avon Park this upcoming Friday as they travel again to play the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors, who are currently 4-2 on the season.
