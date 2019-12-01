The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys’ basketball team hosted the Ft Meade Miners on Tuesday night for both teams opening game of the new season. The Miners prevailed 67-60 in an action-packed game.
“The guys just play hard with energy and effort,” first year head coach Brandon Lykes said. “We expect to play at the highest level. That’s what all of my guys want. That’s what we expect.”
The Green Dragons starting five were Kyle Abraham, Erskin Toliver, Shamar Mitchell, Izayiah Patterson, and Will Taylor. Ft Meade countered with Randy Campbell, D’Angelo Huntley, Jermaine Harvey, Vicente Chadez, and Deante Anderson.
The first quarter saw a back-and-forth effort from both teams. Lake Placid’s Abraham put the Green Dragons on top first in the game, but the Miners took the first quarter 12-9.
In the second quarter, the Miners took control of the game, as Jermaine Harvey scored eight points. Harvey would contribute twelve points in the first half. Freshman Lazavion Brown led Lake Placid with seven of his team-high, sixteen point performance.
The Miners had a 33-23 lead at halftime.
Third-quarter action saw a comeback by the Green Dragons. Lake Placid’s Brown and Mitchell led the scoring. The Green Dragons outscored their opponent 23 to 14 in the quarter to finish only down one point. The Miners held on to a slight 47-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
The fourth period would again be a back-and-forth affair between the teams. The defining moment would come down with only 57 seconds left in the game with the Miners leading 59-58.
Lake Placid’s Mitchell was hit with two technical fouls and ejected from the game. Ft Meade’s Huntley sank three of the four free throws to put the Miners up 62-58. The Green Dragons could not mount a comeback, and the Miners took the season-opening victory 67-60.
“They gave it everything they got. Energy and effort. We fought back but just too little too late.” commented Coach Lykes. “Mentally we have to get stronger.”
The Green Dragons face off against South Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 2 in an away game starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday’s game will be the season opener for South Fort Myers.
