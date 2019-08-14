The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. held its sixth annual Book Bag Give-a-way last Saturday in Lake Placid. The heat did not deter people from standing in line to register. Two different bags were available, while supplies lasted: one for grades K-5 and the other for grades 6-12.
“This is our sixth year for free book bags,” Keyon Dean said. “We saw a need in the community. Parents and single moms, in particular, don’t always have money for food and school supplies.
“The community helps us out. Local businesses donate funds so we can buy school necessities. Our mission is to reach out and help those in our communities. The bags have school supplies and are filled according to grade level.”
In addition to the school supplies, cereal and hygiene supplies were also given out. “We have hygiene supplies such as lotions, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and female supplies,” Janice Wilkerson said. Wilkerson, Jake Daniels and Vernessa Neal staffed the supply table.
The Michel family came out to get the kids ready for school. The bags came in red, green and blue so everyone could choose their favorite color. “This is so great for us. We really appreciate it.”
Sophia Lopez brought Isabel Flores, Ricardo Reyes and Evan Reyes to the event. “This is so helpful to be able to get book bags and school supplies for everyone. Everything costs so much,” Lopez said.
“We want to make sure all that need supplies to start the school year are able to get them,” said Mary Jacobs, event coordinator with Holy Trap Ministries. “We have about 125 book bags to give out. The local businesses are so helpful. Home and Office Essentials in Lake Placid graciously does all of our printing of materials and flyers.”
Veronica Cruz brought little Jose Leon to get his first book bag. He selected a green one from Kaylee Cruz with the Ministry. Kaylee Cruz was registering students receiving supplies.
Holy Trap Ministries Inc. strives to provide a venue where individuals can feel comfortable serving their unique God given talents and gifts. Through this, it is hoped they can not only realize, but reach their full potential in Christ.
“Watch for our upcoming events later this year,” Jacobs said. “We have Turkey’s for Families and Christmas Gift time.”
For more information, call Holy Trap Ministries Inc. at 863-633-0145 or visit their website at theholytrapministries.org/
