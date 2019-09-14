HOUSTON — Though Deshaun Watson has been Houston’s starting quarterback for a while now, he vividly remembers being thrown into action midgame as a rookie in the team’s opener, just as Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew was last week.
Watson came off the bench in Houston’s first game in 2017 after Tom Savage struggled and he became the team’s starter after that. Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick, was forced to take over for the Jaguars last Sunday when Nick Foles broke his collarbone in the first quarter.
As Houston prepares to meet Jacksonville on Sunday in Minshew’s first NFL start, Watson compared has debut in that opener to how things were the following week when he started.
“It’s just a different energy coming off the bench to (playing) when everyone has been focused on you,” Watson said. “The tape and everyone’s been focused on everything that you’re good at, what your weaknesses are, throughout the week. They have all days to focus on those things and try to put a game plan around you, and ... it’s hard to really explain unless you’re in that position. It’s a different type of feel.”
Minshew looked good last week against Kansas City, completing his first 13 passes and finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 40-26 loss.
Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone was impressed with Minshew’s performance and poise in his debut, but knows things will be tougher against a Texans team looking to bounce back from a wild 30-28 loss to New Orleans.
“The challenge is, ‘Hey listen, we have to repeat this. Where are we going to go?’ There are some people who will question whether he can keep it up,” Marron said. “’Do you think he can do that again?’ I think that’s the challenge, but the one thing I do know about the kid is that he will work his butt off this week, and he will do everything he possibly can, which you appreciate. I think he will have confidence and I think our opponent will be trying to knock the confidence out of him.”
Now that he knows starting he’s trying to keep the same mindset he’s always had.
“Just like any other week,” Minshew said. “Trying to be the best I can for the team. The role changes, but the approach doesn’t.”
