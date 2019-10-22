By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE — Gardner Minshew has two more weeks to make Jacksonville’s quarterback decision a difficult one.
The rookie sensation has been rather ordinary the past two games, completing 47.5 percent of his passes for 418 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also was sacked four times.
He came up big, though, in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 victory at winless Cincinnati. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole that put the Jaguars ahead for good. It was Jacksonville’s lone touchdown in six trips inside the 20-yard line.
Minshew completed 15 of 32 passes for 255 yards, a better performance than what he showed the previous week against New Orleans.
But the two-week stretch has mostly silenced the Minshew Maniacs clamoring for Jacksonville to keep Nick Foles on the bench.
Foles will return to practice this week and is eligible to play Week 11 at Indianapolis, following a bye. The 30-year-old veteran broke his left collarbone 10 plays into the season opener.
“We’ll kind of gradually bring him back in there,” coach Doug Marrone said Monday. “I just want to make sure we’re good with the reps and building it up, not doing too much too fast. ... We don’t want a lot of people around him. We’ll be smart this week and see how it progresses.”
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract in March that included $50.125 million guaranteed, a big reason why Marrone is unlikely to stick with Minshew.
The Jaguars are last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, scoring eight touchdowns in 24 drives inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
They have just one touchdown in their past eight red-zone trips, mostly settling for short field goals. Marrone said he needs to do a better job of finding plays that Minshew feels comfortable running in the all-important area.
“Situationally, I always thought that was one of the tougher things for young quarterbacks coming in, especially right from college,” Marrone said. “Things happen so fast and so quickly down there.”
The Jaguars host the New York Jets on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.