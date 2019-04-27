SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has found some discrepancies in police case evidence kept in storage by the city of Avon Park.
The specifics of what they have found is not yet available. Sheriff Paul Blackman has declined to comment on the matter, other than to say that 124 pieces of evidence appeared to be missing, misplaced or mismarked. Avon Park City Manager David Flowers received a report Thursday morning from the sheriff, but declined to comment on the matter Friday, since he had not yet had an opportunity to discuss the matter with individual city council members.
Flowers indicated it would be Monday before he could do that.
Blackman said his agency was asked by the city to do an inventory of the city’s evidence archives and to give a report. The audit was done April 4, he said.
There are things in evidence that appear to be a clerical issue, Blackman said, such as something being mismarked.
How much of that is clerical, he couldn’t say without referring to the report.
The evidence, Blackman said, pertains to old cases from the Avon Park Police Department prior to the city dissolving the agency.
The Avon Park City Council voted in August 2012 to shut down its police department and contract the Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement, enacting an interlocal agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and city on Aug. 6, 2012.
Since then, the interlocal agreement has gone through modifications on May 30, 2013 and Oct. 11, 2013. The most recent modification was Sept. 24, 2018.
Blackman spoke at the last city council meeting, after hearing a report that the council had on its agenda to discuss the level of service received from his agency, but having not heard directly from any city officials on the matter.
Flowers made an apology for forgetting to contact Blackman, who had also heard from a resident that the city was considering starting an eight-man police department for less than the sheriff’s contract of $1.3 million, and that at least one council member had asked a local police chief about the costs involved with that.
At last Monday’s meeting, Blackman said the council member should have reached out to him first.
He noted that the Sheriff’s Office has two department service zones for the city, which account for 25% — 23,125 — of the calls for service in the county in 2018.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office have said the $1.3 million contract equals approximately 3% of the agency’s overall budget of $27.7 million for fiscal year 2018-19.
Blackman also told the city council that a city needs a population of 40,000-50,000 people to make a police department cost effective, but Avon Park doesn’t have that, despite having annexed many neighborhoods in recent years.
City council members each said they either did not know about anyone looking at starting a new police department, were satisfied with the service from Blackman or they would want any decision on a new police department to come from the voters and not the council.
