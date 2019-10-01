By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK — Major league batters finished with 6,776 home runs, shattering the previous record of 6,105 set two years ago.
This year’s total was 11% above the old record and 21% higher than last year’s 5,585.
Minnesota hit three home runs Sunday to establish the big league team record with 307, one more than the Yankees. The previous mark of 267 was set last year by New York.
Strikeouts set a record for the 12th consecutive season at 42,823, up 4% from 41,207 last year and 33% from 32,189 in 2007.
The big league batting average rose four percentage points .252, a year after dropping to its lowest level since 1972, the season before the American League adopted the designated hitter.
Tim Anderson became only the third Chicago White Sox player to win an AL batting title and injured Milwaukee star Christian Yelich wound up as the National League’s first repeat champion in two decades.
Anderson went 0 for 2 Sunday and finished at .335, eight points ahead of the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu.
Yelich wound up at .3292, just ahead of Arizona’s Ketel Marte’s .3286.
The Mets’ Pete Alonso became the first rookie since the modern era began in 1900 to lead the major leagues in home runs, hitting 53. Jorge Soler hit his 48th Sunday to become the Royals’ first home run champion. He finished three ahead of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout.
Washington’s Anthony Rendon led the major leagues with 126 RBIs and José Abreu of the White Sox topped the AL with 123.
Houston’s Justin Verlander led the major leagues with 21 wins and teammate Gerrit Cole earned his 20th victory on the final day by winning his 16th straight decision. Boston’s Eduardo Rodríguez was in line for his 20th win before Matt Barnes blew an eighth-inning lead Sunday against Baltimore.
Cole led the major leagues with 326 strikeouts and Verlander had 300, the first teammates to reach the figure in the same season since Arizona’s Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling in 2002. Cole had 21 double-digit strikeout games, the most since Johnson in 2001, and became the first pitcher to strike out 300 with no complete games.
Jacob deGrom of the Mets led the NL with 255.
Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers won his first ERA title at 2.32. Cole led the AL at 2.50, just ahead of Verlander’s 2.58.
San Diego’s Kirby Yates led the major league with 41 saves and Houston’s Roberto Osuna topped the AL with 38.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. had 37 stolen bases, the lowest total for an NL leader since Maury Wills’ 31 for the 1961 Los Angeles Dodgers. Seattle’s Mallex Smith led the AL with 46.
