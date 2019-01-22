AVON PARK — Approximately 255 people filled the Grogan Center at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. annual Prayer Breakfast organized by the Highlands County NAACP.
Rev. Cleveland Williams began the event with a prayer that remembered the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and asked for God’s help to continue the work that he had begun during the 1960s.
David Allen Jr. welcomed the audience by reminding them, “when we feed the hungry and rehabilitate housing, we celebrate Dr. King’s dream. Everyone has a role to do.”
Almost every seat in the building was filled by people of all races, including several elected officials. Highlands County School Board Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “I love it [the MLK breakfast]. I come every year. It’s wonderful seeing students sing and present. It’s a wonderful celebration.”
Participants were entertained by a youth choir from the Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church singing “Jesus Is a Rock in a Weary Land.” The group’s riveting and energetic performance received a standing ovation.
Another top-notch entertainment followed when Total Destiny Mime Production performed a mime dance to the song “Stand.” After the hunger for the arts was filled, participants feasted on a breakfast buffet that included eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, quiche, and fruit. As people lined up for the buffet, they were served by the NAACP Youth chapter.
The keynote speaker, Katrina Lunsford, who is a native of Avon Park and senior pastor of Cornerstone True Fellowship in Lake Wales, gave a rousing speech aimed at encouraging people to exercise their rights to vote.
“I pray today that someone would be encouraged to fight the apathy of voting,” Lunsfod said.
She gave examples of how people could fight by giving examples from her own life. Lunsford told attendees she drives people to the polls early, provides voter registration forms to people, and gives them stamps so that they can mail in their absentee ballots. She will even drive people to the post office to cast their ballots, ensuring that all people have a voice in this democracy.
Lunsford reminded people that King envisioned a “colorblind land of plenty” for all people. She applauded the new legislation that gave felons the right to vote. “The only shame a felon should have is not moving forward,” she said.
P.J. Wade attends the event every year. “Every year I actually enjoy it,” Wade said. “It’s a joy to see the children that are involved.”
Participant Joyce Lumpkin said, “The singers and the dancer were wonderful. I felt the spirit with them. They were very uplifting. You could tell they were really into it.
“It always warms my heart to see the youth involved,” she said. “Through them, the next generation, they will take up the torch of Martin Luther King Jr. and carry on.”
AlJoe Hinson, president of the Highlands County NAACP, agreed. “We must remember his [MLK’s] legacy,” Hinson said. “The things he died for, we must keep it going. He died for what we are working on now — justice and freedom for all people, not just some people.
“We will get there, but we have a long way to go.”
