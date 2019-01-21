AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Branch 5087 is hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. today at the Grogan Center of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., in Avon Park.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made major gains for social justice, which is the goal of the Highlands County NAACP branch. Dr. King is forever remembered by his motivating speech “I Have a Dream.”
King mobilized fighters for democracy with his powerful and poetic, yet life-changing, words. “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
The local NAACP seeks to bring social justice just as King did, and this breakfast will seek to motivate and inspire citizens to stand and be counted, as well as remember the contributions made by Dr. King.
The event will begin with prayer, and Mrs. Katrina Lunsford, Pastor of Cornerstone True Fellowship, will be the keynote speaker. Ridge 7th Day Youth Choir will provide the entertain.
A large breakfast will be provided to all participants, and the cost of the event is $20. For more information, contact President AlJoe Hinson at 863-399-2243 or Pat Henderson at 863-382-6694.
