Well, the long awaited Mueller report is out and what did we learn? 1) Trump doesn’t like people that take notes. 2) Russians have got everybody at each other’s throats for the 2020 election. 3) The hacking and trolling by the Russians started during Obama’s term in 2014 and he didn’t tell anyone. 4) Trump still wants Hillary investigated and the Democrats still want to impeach Trump.
In short, nothing that we haven’t known now for 2½ years. No evidence of collusion, no evidence of a crime, Democrats frothing at the mouth over a lost election and Trump insulting anyone and everyone he seems to come in contact with including our foreign allies.
We will not suffer through 18 more months of charges, accusations, hate and dysfunction by both parties because nothing was absolutely finalized by this report. More questions, more committee meetings, and more lawyers making gobs of money, and finally more consternation on the part of the American public as to what to do in the election of 2020. The Democrats are striving to stop the socialists from taking over the party and I’m sure Trump will continue his Twitter attacks on anyone he feels is confronting his fragile ego, which as we all know he cannot handle.
A few arrests, a few people going to prison and more questions than answers, that is how I would sum up this 2½ years of he said/she said multi-million dollar taxpayer investigation that really didn’t solve anything.
Hal Graves
Sebring
James Woods said it best : "Our country has gone through two and a half years of H*LL because this (Hillary) drunken old hag didn't get her turn". Amen !
Typical Libtard Democrats. Pelosi and her cronies made a pact for total turmoil and disruptions for the four years of Trump. In other words Democrats in Washington are adult toddlers throwing their tantrums. Trump 2020 Pence 2024 and 2028.
Multi year investigations and millions of dollars to crucify the Clintons produced nothing, yet the Right Wing continues to bay at the moon in hopes we can go yet one more around in this feeble attempt. I'm far more concerned with the unstable snowflake in the WH who has yet to learn that he is NOT the 'man who would be King'.
