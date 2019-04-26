Well, the long awaited Mueller report is out and what did we learn? 1) Trump doesn’t like people that take notes. 2) Russians have got everybody at each other’s throats for the 2020 election. 3) The hacking and trolling by the Russians started during Obama’s term in 2014 and he didn’t tell anyone. 4) Trump still wants Hillary investigated and the Democrats still want to impeach Trump.

In short, nothing that we haven’t known now for 2½ years. No evidence of collusion, no evidence of a crime, Democrats frothing at the mouth over a lost election and Trump insulting anyone and everyone he seems to come in contact with including our foreign allies.

We will not suffer through 18 more months of charges, accusations, hate and dysfunction by both parties because nothing was absolutely finalized by this report. More questions, more committee meetings, and more lawyers making gobs of money, and finally more consternation on the part of the American public as to what to do in the election of 2020. The Democrats are striving to stop the socialists from taking over the party and I’m sure Trump will continue his Twitter attacks on anyone he feels is confronting his fragile ego, which as we all know he cannot handle.

A few arrests, a few people going to prison and more questions than answers, that is how I would sum up this 2½ years of he said/she said multi-million dollar taxpayer investigation that really didn’t solve anything.

Hal Graves

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments