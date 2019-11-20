SEBRING — Gilberto Montano, 19, of Avon Park, plead no contest on Tuesday before Judge Peter Estrada. Montano had two cases before the court on Monday.
According to the Clerk of County Courts, Montano plead no contest in the negotiated plea for both cases. He received a 10-year sentence in the first case of attempted felony murder with great bodily harm with a fire arm. Montano received time served for the second case of felony fleeing to elude and possession of cannabis. Other charges were dropped in the negotiated plea.
Montano was 18 when he and three other men met their victim to buy 2 ounces of marijuana from him, according to official reports.
Montano's charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 19, 2018 at the Dollar General parking lot on Olivia Drive in Avon Park. The incident was the scene of a drug deal gone bad. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 11:42 p.m. to the retail location by a witness dialing 911. The victim admitted to meeting the defendants to sell them marijuana. When the four men met them, they told the victim to get in the car. He did so unwillingly.
The arrest report shows the driver was Jose Rojas, the front passenger was Julian Joseph, Jordan Carpenter was in the backseat behind the driver and Gilberto “Cuba” Montano was in the backseat on the passenger's side.
The victim told deputies the men tried to rob him with Joseph and Gilberto Montano trying to take the marijuana. The victim identified Rojas as the shooter. The victim was shot twice while in the vehicle and managed to extricate himself. The report shows the vehicle drove off with the marijuana. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Julian Joseph, of Sebring, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2018.
Montano was the second man arrested in connection with the case. His arrest was made on Dec. 28, 2018.
Jordan Tryavon Carpenter, 21, of St. Cloud, was 20 at the time of the shooting. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2019.
Jose Luiz Miguel Rojas, now 30, of Miami is still at large, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
