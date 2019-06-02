The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of June gives anglers the new moon phase, the lunar perigee and an excellent weather forecast to be fishing the best fishing days of the month.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the highest feed rating of the month over the next five to six days. The new moon occurs Monday and the moon arrives at its closest orbit point to earth on Friday.
For this reason the second half of the full moon week, (started last Friday) will be better than the first half. In fact the normal ‘seven-day period’ will be extended by one or two days due to the perigee.
Winds will be out of the west today at ideal fishing-wind speeds of four to eight miles-per-hour (mph). The west wind continues Monday but the speeds drop off slightly as a high pressure system enters the state Monday night and continues increasing the pressure until the midday hours on Tuesday.
So from Monday’s sunset period to Tuesday’s solar noon period, fish will be moving into the shallows to feed heavily. The cloud to sun ratio will be perfect at a fifty-fifty percent range and winds will shift from west to east in a twelve hour period during Monday night. This wind shift and pressure rise of well over 0.12 In Hg will trigger above-average feeding activity from Monday evening through the midday hours of Tuesday.
Wednesday the winds shift out of the southeast at ideal fishing-wind speeds and will gradually shift to an ideal south wind by Friday when the lunar perigee occurs. A low pressure system starts to enter the state on Wednesday as well, which will cause fish to move out of the shallows toward their normal open-water, deeper summer feeding areas by Friday.
If the extended weather forecast turns-out to be accurate, another high pressure system will enter the state Friday night which should cause very good fishing in the shallows again for next weekend.
Water temperatures have climbed into the peak of the ideal feeding temperature range of seventy to eight-five degrees on the surface. Therefore as is normal for the summer months in Florida, fish will begin to feed when the lake produces the highest dissolved oxygen (D.O.) level of the day. So, early morning feeding activity slows way down (lowest D.O period from 3-7 a.m.) during June and the sunset period picks up due to having the highest D.O. level period from 3-8 p.m.
Fish digestion rates require adequate D.O. levels. Bass digestion occurs the best at levels of 6 parts per million (ppm) or higher. At 5 ppm and lower bass enter a semi-stress state as digestion slows way down while the body metabolism is at its highest annual speeds due to the highest temperatures of the year. This results in a non-feeding stressed fish.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing days of the month will occur all this week. The greatest lunar influence however will occur today through Wednesday with Monday’s sunset period and Tuesday’s morning and midday hours being the best periods of the best days this month.
Major Fishing Period: Today the overhead period occurs at 12:49 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. and the atmospheric pressure spike period of the last three days has been occurring in the two hours prior to the overhead period. For this reason I predict that a 9-rating will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This period moves later daily by one hour and will diminish in rating by a half number a day starting Wednesday.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 7:41 p.m. and the sunset at 8:17 p.m. and a pressure increase period has been occurring during the sunset period. I expect therefore that a feed rating of 7-8 will occur from 6-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by a half number starting Wednesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 2-6 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.82 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level currently is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One in four gates is open 2.50 inches and flowing 425 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season is at peak intensity currently and will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, admire them from a safe and legal distance.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
