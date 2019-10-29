Special to the Highlands News-Sun
TALLAHASSEE — Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing October as National Crime Prevention Awareness Month by encouraging Floridians to be aware of their surroundings and take extra precautions to protect themselves, loved ones and property.
Moody said, “Protecting Floridians is my top priority and I want to encourage every Floridian to be empowered to safeguard their lives and property. Even though Florida’s crime rate is at a 48-year low, Floridians should remain cautious and take proactive steps to avoid becoming a victim of crime.”
Steps Floridians can take amidst daily routines to help prevent crime are:
- Avoid going outside alone at night or in the dark hours of the early morning;
- Do not carry or display large amounts of cash or expensive items;
- Park in well-lit areas close to people, stores and walkways;
- Lock vehicles even when parked on personal property;
- Find the correct home, work or vehicle key before approaching a locked door;
- Change direction if suspicious of being followed; and if the person or persons’ behavior persists, seek a public or well-lit area as quickly as possible;
- Do not be afraid to yell for help; and
- Call 911 if any unlawful activity or danger is suspected.
The Attorney General’s website, myfloridalegal.com, contains more information on preventing crime.
The Attorney General’s Florida Crime Prevention Training Institute aims to help rid Florida of crime through training and education programs. For more information on FCPTI and additional resources and tips on preventing crime in Florida, click here.
Always call 911 in emergency situations. If a crime occurs, report the incident to law enforcement immediately. By providing as many details as possible to local authorities, you can help protect others from being victimized.
