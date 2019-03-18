I wonder why there are not more events at the downtown Circle. There was a recent Fan Fest for the race. It was advertised that the hauler parade would be at 6 p.m. As of 5:50 p.m., the five to six haulers had already passed though the Circle.
There seems to be car shows in Lake Placid and Bartow with up to 50 cars, but only 10-12 cars for a car show on the Circle. Why doesn't the Circle have a farmer's market. These seem to work so well in Dunedin and St. Pete.
There is approximately $300,000 being spent on a downtown beautification project. Why not use that money for incentives to bring in more businesses? As in Lakeshore Mall, there are so many empty storefronts around the downtown area.
There was a Christian rock band near the Circle last year, that brought many people downtown, but nothing similar since. I do hope the CRA or other agencies can come up with events to draw people and businesses downtown.
David Molloy
Sebring
