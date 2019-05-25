The very first major stumble this country ever took against God was Roe vs. Wade. Even today, Wade admits that she was wrong.
Let’s look at the human reasoning, first in why this ruling has no common sense and shows how dumb society is, including the U.S. Supreme Court Justices that sided with it.
Everyone who backed the ruling, and still do, believe that it is a blob of tissue and therefore is not living yet and would not be living until out of the woman’s womb. Therefore, the woman should have the right to eliminate it as she pleases because it’s her body. Assuming this is true, then why does a court have the right to charge a man who has punched out his pregnant wife or girlfriend in the stomach with double homicide since it is not living and is a blob of tissue? What law gives the right to a woman to end life and not a man? What law gives a woman the right to be above the law?
This shows that liberals have no common sense.
Now, let’s look at science and then God’s word on the matter. Liberals like to use science quite a bit to prove their emotions, so, let’s look at science. Liberals like to believe evolutionists instead of creationists but, on the flip side, physicists proved Darwin wrong, especially Einstein, who stated that things go from order to disorder, the second law of thermodynamics. For evolution to occur, things must go from disorder to order. Wow! what a discovery, poor liberals.
Liberals believe emotionally in human cause climate change and say the proof is in the pudding, melting polar caps. NASA, a liberal agency, stated some time back that the polar caps of all planets in our solar system are melting. Wow! No humans there. Another blow to liberal emotion.
Now abortion, 99.5% which excludes abortionists, of all doctors and scientists say life starts at conception and can be proven with ultrasound. Wow! again. If it grows, it’s living.
Now, the most important view, what does God say? God knew Jacob and Esau before they were out of Rebecca’s womb, that of Issac’s wife. “Did not He who made me in the womb make them? Did not the same one form us both within our mothers?” (Job 31:15). “This is what the Lord says — He who made you, who formed you in the womb, and who will help you …” (Isaiah 44:2). “The word of the LORD came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations’.” (Jeremiah 1:4-5)
God is the Author of Life.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
god is an imaginary phantom created by the weak and stupid which provides a crutch for those who can't deal with life. Your obsession with fictitious friends is disturbing. I was told at 5 years old I should consider dispensing with invisible friends. Perhaps you didn't get that same message.
