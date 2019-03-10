I have some questions about the revitalization project of the Sebring Circle Park and adjoining streets being done under the direction of the CRA.
According to recent articles in the Highlands News-Sun, this project was started with no bids being requested. Attorney (Bob) Swaine, who is expected to give advice to the CRA personnel in charge of such matters, explained it away as an “honest mistake.” Mrs. [Kristy] Vazquez was off work on maternity leave, so the CRA chair of the board of directors, Mr. [David] Leidel, was apparently filling in for Mrs. Vasquez in her absence.
Now, I am questioning if the monies being used to fund this project are from a state or federal grant? Or, are the monies from the tax-paying citizens of the City of Sebring? Or, is there perhaps another source of the monies of which I am not aware?
Regardless of the source of the funding, the law is very clear that bids must be obtained for such projects. If people in charge of these projects are not aware of the laws, they should not be in charge.
Saying that forgetting to obtain bids for this project is a bit like someone drinking several alcoholic drinks, and then driving his vehicle into a crash of his own doing, and telling law enforcement it was just an “honest mistake.” In either case, a law is broken and those in charge should be held responsible.
May we have answers to my questions?
Larry Thurby
Sebring
Editor's note: Mayor John Shoop said the failure to get a bid was against the city's policy, but does not break any law.
